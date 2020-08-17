Belarus potash dragged into nationwide industrial protests

MINSK (Reuters) - Workers on unofficial strike at Belarusian potash miner Belaruskali have threatened to halt production as part of nationwide protests over the country’s disputed election this month, media outlet Tut.By reported on Monday.

Workers of the potash producer Belaruskali attend a meeting near the company's management office following the recent presidential election in Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

The scale of the industrial action among state-owned Belaruskali’s 16,000-strong workforce across six mines was unclear. The company is one of the world’s largest producers of potash, a key source of dollar revenue for Belarus, and a major supplier of fertiliser to China and India.

Its trading arm - the Belarus Potash Company (BPC) - on Monday said it would do its best to honour contracts with customers.

“We are still getting the ore, the plant is working, so I cannot say that everyone has gone on strike,” Dmitry Dabrikov, an aide to Belaruskali’s general director, told Reuters on Monday.

Some of the Belaruskali workers protesting near the company’s headquarters in Soligorosk, 135 km (84 miles) south of Minsk, are calling for new elections, the sacking of Belarus officials involved in a violent crackdown and for the release from jail of people they say are political prisoners.

Industrial action in Belarus began last week after allegations of election rigging and police brutality.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who declared a landslide election win in the disputed election, has said he will not hold a new vote.

In a statement Monday, BPC told clients: “We are fully aware of the importance of our commitments to you, as well as a high degree of responsibility, and we ask for your understanding.

“We hope for a quick resolution of this situation,” it added, posting a banner saying “Pray for Belarus”.

Last week it released an open letter from its workers, which said that they cannot remain indifferent to the events taking place in the country and called for an end to violence by the Belarusian security forces against protesters.