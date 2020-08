FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, February 7, 2020. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday his country’s budget had been deprived of 1.5 billion Belarusian roubles ($700 million) due to oil disputes with Russia.

Relations between Minsk and traditional ally Russia are strained. The two countries earlier this year failed to agree an oil supply contract.