World News
August 13, 2020 / 8:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight

1 Min Read

A man sits on a stair outside a detention centre as paramedics arrive to deliver medical support to his son, who was detained during recent protests against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian police detained about 700 people on a fourth night of protests following President Alexander Lukasheko’s contested election victory, the former Soviet republic’s interior ministry said on Thursday.

Security forces have clashed daily with protesters since Lukashenko claimed a landslide re-election victory in a vote on Sunday that his opponents say was rigged.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky in Minsk and Maria Kiselyova in Moscow; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below