Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk - TASS

(Reuters) - Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.
People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to step down.
Mass street protests have rocked Belarus since presidential elections in August, at which Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in a vote his opponents say was rigged.
(This story fixes typographical error in headline)
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Goodman
