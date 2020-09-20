Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk - TASS

FILE PHOTO: A Belarusian law enforcement officer attempts to detain a woman during an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.

People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to step down.

Mass street protests have rocked Belarus since presidential elections in August, at which Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in a vote his opponents say was rigged.

