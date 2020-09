Activists argue with law enforcement officers during a rally in support of detained Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova in Minsk, Belarus September 8, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian police detained dozens of people during a protest on Tuesday in the capital Minsk, according to an eyewitness.

Scuffles broke out between officers and protesters, most of whom were women, who tried to block a road to stop police vehicles getting through.