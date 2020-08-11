Belarus says it detained over 2,000 in post-election protests on Monday

Police vehicle rams barricades setup during a rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 11, 2020. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus said on Tuesday that it had detained more than 2,000 people during protests on Monday night against the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The interior ministry said 21 police and security service personnel had been injured, with five taken to hospital.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya urged her fellow citizens on Tuesday not to oppose the police and to avoid putting their lives in danger, after fleeing to neighbouring Lithuania to be with her children.