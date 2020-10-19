Police in Belarus detained 280 people at protests on Sunday: ministry

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian law enforcement officers block a street during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police in Belarus detained 280 people at mass nationwide protests on Sunday, including 215 in the capital Minsk, the Interior Ministry said.

Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Minsk on Sunday to demand the resignation of veteran president Alexander Lukashenko, despite a threat by officials to use firearms against protesters.