Police in Minsk use water cannon against protesters, begin arrests

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police have used water cannon and started to arrest protesters who took to the streets in their thousands on Wednesday following the sudden inauguration of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a Reuters witness said.

Belarus has been shaken by protests since last month’s election, in which Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory but his opponents say the vote results were rigged.

