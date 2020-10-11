Some 50 protesters detained after clashes with Belarusian police in Minsk: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Some 50 protesters were detained in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday after clashes with police, the Interfax news agency reported, citing witnesses.

Belarus, a former Soviet republic with a population of 9.5 million, has been rocked by mass protests and strikes since an Aug. 9 presidential election that the opposition said was rigged by veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko. He denies the charge.