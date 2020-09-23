Thousands protest after Belarus president abruptly sworn in: Reuters witness

Slideshow ( 4 images )

MINSK (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to the streets of the Belarusian capital on Wednesday in protest at the abrupt inauguration of veteran President Alexander Lukashenko earlier in the day, a Reuters witness said.

People marched through Minsk with opposition flags, as passing cars honked their horns in solidarity. Belarus has been rocked by protests since last month’s election, in which Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory but his opponents say was rigged.