Putin, Lukashenko to discuss relations, energy cooperation at September 14 meeting: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Sochi, Russia December 7, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will meet in Russia’s Black Sea city of Sochi on Sept. 14 to discuss energy cooperation and their two countries’ strategic partnership, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that no documents were set for signature at the meeting.

The two men would also discuss the development of Russian-Belarusian relations, the Kremlin said in a statement.