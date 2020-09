FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko before the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a “working meeting” with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Peskov said no documents were set for signature.