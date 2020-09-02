Belarusian authorities raid Minsk office of PandaDoc software-maker: CEO

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian authorities on Wednesday raided the Minsk office of software company PandaDoc and detained its head in a move the company’s chief executive said was politically motivated.

“The department of financial investigations raided our Minsk office,” PandaDoc CEO Mikita Mikado told Reuters. “They keep employees hostage, not letting anyone out.”

Mikado said he believed the company had been raided because of interviews he had given on the political situation in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko has faced weeks of demonstrations after an Aug. 9 election that the opposition said was rigged.

He added that the homes of many employees had been searched and that the head of the Minsk office had been taken away.

The Belarusian department of financial investigations could not immediately be reached for comment.