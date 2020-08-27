Belarus opposition says Russia reserve force creation unacceptable

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council said on Thursday it was unacceptable for Russia to have set up armed forces of any kind for use in Belarus.

It was reacting to earlier comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin who said a “reserve police force” had been set up at the request of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and was on potential standby.

But he said it would not be deployed unless unrest there got out of control.

The opposition council said in a statement it “regretted” the force had been set up at Lukashenko’s request and said it “violalated international law”.