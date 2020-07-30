Belarus summons Russian envoy after detaining suspected mercenaries: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ambassador to Belarus said on Thursday he had been summoned to the foreign ministry after Belarusian security forces detained more than 30 suspected Russian mercenaries near Minsk, the RIA news agency reported.

The state-controlled Belta news agency said on Wednesday Belarus had detained the suspected mercenaries after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilise it ahead of a presidential election.