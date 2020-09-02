Leader of Belarus thanks Russia's RT for helping him weather media strike

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting on industrial development, in Minsk, Belarus August 27, 2020. Sergei Sheleg/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, has thanked Russian state-backed television channel RT for sending journalists to help prop up Belarusian state media after some staff members went on strike in protest against his rule.

Some Belarusian media workers walked out amid weeks of protests over a disputed Aug. 9 presidential election marred by vote rigging allegations that have posed the biggest challenge yet to Lukashenko’s 26-year rule.

Neighboring Russia is a close ally of Minsk, and Lukashenko said that Kremlin-backed RT, formerly known as Russia Today, had played a vital role in helping Belarusian state media.

The former state farm boss was speaking in an interview aired by RT.

“You understand how important you were to us during this difficult period. And what you demonstrated technically, your IT specialists, and journalists, and correspondents, and so on ... and your manager. This is worth a lot,” he said.

“I am grateful for this support,” he said, in a video aired on Sept. 1.

RT did not immediately reply to a request for comment as to the nature of its assistance. But its correspondent, who conducted the interview, told Lukashenko it was important to note that RT had not actually been taking people’s jobs.

Lukashenko said he was fully briefed on the situation and was aware that RT was working “as our teams.”