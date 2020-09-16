Putin did not discuss supplying arms in talks with Belarus leader: TASS, citing Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Sochi, Russia September 14, 2020, in this still image taken from a video. Russian Presidential Executive Office/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss supplying Belarus with new weapons when he met President Alexander Lukashenko for talks this week, the TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

Lukashenko had said earlier that he had asked Putin to supply weapons to Belarus as he faces mass protests over a disputed election.