Russia has agreed to lend Belarus $1.5 billion, Putin says at talks with Lukashenko

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on economic issues via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia September 10, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said at talks on Monday with embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko that Russia had agreed a $1.5 billion loan with Minsk but the Belarusian people should resolve the crisis without foreign interference.

Putin, in comments broadcast on television from the talks in Russia’s Sochi, said he thought a proposal by Lukashenko to carry out constitutional reform was logical and timely.