Russia's Lavrov says no way to prove Belarus leader Lukashenko did not win vote: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that it would be impossible to prove that Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko did not win an Aug. 9 election in the absence of international observers, the Interfax news agency reported.

He also said that Moscow calls for the launch of a genuinely broad national dialogue in Belarus, the RIA news agency reported, after the disputed presidential election results set off two weeks of protests and unrest.