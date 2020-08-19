World News
August 19, 2020 / 10:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says no need for mediation in Belarus, accuses foreign powers of meddling

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday there was no need for outside mediation over the unrest in Belarus and accused foreign powers of using the crisis to interfere in Belarus, Russia’s TASS and Interfax news agencies reported.

Lavrov said statements by European Union countries were driven by the geopolitics and that he hoped the Belarusian opposition would be ready to enter into talks with the authorities in Belarus.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Tom Balmforth; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

