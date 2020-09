Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attends a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 3, 2020. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday that Belarus should not allow external pressure in order to preserve its sovereign and territorial integrity, Interfax new agency quoted him as saying.