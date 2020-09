Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko walks out of a plane upon his arrival at an airport in Sochi, Russia September 14, 2020. Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko began talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in the Black Sea region of Sochi, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Lukashenko flew to Russia earlier on Monday to try to win Putin’s help to survive weeks of mass protests against his 26-year-rule.