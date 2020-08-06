Belarus to invite Russia and Ukraine to discuss alleged mercenaries: Belta

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko takes part in the celebrations of Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered authorities to invite Russia and Ukraine’s prosecutors to Minsk to resolve the case of a group of alleged Russian mercenaries it detained last week, the Belta news agency reported.

Ukraine wants the men extradited to Ukraine over their alleged role in fighting in Ukraine’s east. Russia denies the men are mercenaries and says they work for a private security firm.