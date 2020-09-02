Russia accuses Ukraine over crisis in Belarus, says it won't engage with opposition council

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of fomenting trouble in neighboring Belarus, and said Moscow saw no point in engaging with a Belarusian opposition council that has emerged amid nationwide anti-government protests.

Lavrov, speaking in Moscow after talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, said 200 trained Ukrainian extremists were inside Belarus trying to destabilize the country.

The protest erupted after an Aug. 9 presidential election marred by allegations of election rigging. Russia is a close ally of Belarus.