Russian PM to visit Belarus on Thursday amid political crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Belarus for talks on Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko faces the biggest political crisis of his 26 years in power.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, who was in Moscow for talks on Wednesday, told reporters that close ally Russia’s stance on the political crisis in Belarus was helping prevent outside meddling in the country.

Makei said he thought the situation was stabilising.