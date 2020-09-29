UK sanctions Belarus leader Lukashenko

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, his son and senior members of the government, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

The new sanctions include a travel ban and asset freeze on eight individuals.

Those sanctioned are Lukashenko, his son Viktor, Presidential Chief of Staff Igor Sergeenko, Interior Minister Yuri Karayev, Deputy Interior Ministers Alexander Barsukov and Yuri Nazarenko, Deputy Internal Troop Commander Khazalbek Atabekov and Minsk Riot Police chief Dmitry Balaba.

“Today the UK and Canada have sent a clear message by imposing sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko’s violent and fraudulent regime,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. “We don’t accept the results of this rigged election.”

“We will hold those responsible for the thuggery deployed against the Belarusian people to account and we will stand up for our values of democracy and human rights.”