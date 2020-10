FILE PHOTO: Alexander Lukashenko takes the oath of office as Belarusian President during a swearing-in ceremony in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MINSK (Reuters) - The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had compiled a list of people barred from entering Belarus in retaliation against sanctions imposed by the European Union.

The ministry said the list would not be made public.

EU leaders broke a diplomatic deadlock earlier on Friday and imposed sanctions on Belarus after hours of summit talks.