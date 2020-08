FILE PHOTO: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda attends a European Union leaders video conference to discuss the economic response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Vilnius, Lithuania April 23, 2020. Office of the President of the Republic of Lithuania/Robertas Dackus/Handout via REUTERS

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will announce travel sanctions on about 30 Belarus officials, including president Alexander Lukashenko, later on Monday, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda told reporters.

The list is a first step and could be expanded later, he added.

Earlier, Lithuania said it intends to sanction the Belarus officials it holds responsible for election violations and violence against protesters.