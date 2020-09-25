Baltic states extend travel ban to more Belarus officials

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposed travel bans on around a hundred Belarus officials on Friday, adding them to a sanctions list already containing President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other officials.

The additions included officers of the Belarusian riot police, supreme and constitutional court judges and members of the presidential administration, the Lithuanian president’s office said.

The United States, Britain and Canada may impose sanctions on Belarus as early as Friday, four sources told Reuters on Thursday. The European Union could not agree on its own sanctions on Wednesday.

Belarus is bracing for a seventh consecutive weekend of mass protests after the contested Aug. 9 elections which Lukashenko has said he won by a landslide. He was hastily sworn in on Wednesday.