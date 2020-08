FILE PHOTO: Belarussian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian Foreign Minster Vladimir Makei and Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya discussed the crisis in Belarus by telephone on Wednesday and agreed no outside power should try to interfere, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

The phone call came ahead of an emergency European Union video conference set to discuss the situation.