Belarus opposition leader says national strike to begin on Monday

FILE PHOTO: Belarus' opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya poses during her visit in Copenhagen, Denmark October 23, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Emil Helms via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Sunday a national strike would begin on Monday after President Alexander Lukashenko’s government responded with force to protests against him earlier that day.

Tsikhanouskaya had previously set a “People’s Ultimatum” for Lukashenko to resign by Sunday night, promising to call a national strike if he did not.

“The regime once again showed Belarusians that force is the only thing it is capable of,” Tsikhanouskaya wrote in a statement. “That’s why tomorrow, Oct. 26, a national strike will begin.”