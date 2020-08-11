World News
August 11, 2020 / 8:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Opposition candidate Tikhanouskaya denies being forced out of Belarus

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya on Tuesday denied being forced to leave Belarus, contradicting comments from her campaign team, and said the decision to leave had been very difficult.

“I made a very difficult decision. It’s a decision I made absolutely independently,” she said in a video posted on YouTube.

Belarus’s state border committee had denied accusations that Tikhanouskaya had been forcibly removed to neighbouring Lithuania amid bloody protests against the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey

