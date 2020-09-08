Belarus' Tsikhanouskaya says Lukashenko has no legitimacy to sign treaties

FILE PHOTO: Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya takes part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level online debate in Vilnius, Lithuania September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Any future international treaty agreed with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko would not be upheld by a democratically elected Belarus government, opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday.

“Countries or parties ... cannot and should not expect that the Belarusians and their fairly and democratically elected government will uphold the treaties that are made against their will by an illegitimate regime,” she said in a live video address.

“Lukashenko does not have any legitimacy as the president of our country. He does not represent Belarus anymore,” she told a Council of Europe committee from her headquarters in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister said on Monday he worried Lukashenko was about to give away his country’s independence by signing an agreement on deeper integration with Russia.

Lukashenko has been facing weeks of mass protests after claiming victory in an August president election.