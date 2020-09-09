Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya says other countries could act as mediators

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya talks during a meeting with students at University of Warsaw, in Warsaw, Poland, September 9, 2020. Agencja Gazeta/Maciek Jazwiecki/via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Belarus could ask other countries to act as mediators in the future if the country’s people cannot resolve their problems alone, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday.

“In a situation where we were not able to resolve this problem alone maybe in the future we would ask other countries to act as mediators in future negotiations,” she said at the Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland.

She added that the opposition could turn specifically to the European Union for help if Belarus’ current leaders cross the line in their use of force.