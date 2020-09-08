Belarus' Tsikhanouskaya says new elections must be held before, not after, new constitution

FILE PHOTO: Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya takes part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level online debate in Vilnius, Lithuania September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday new elections must be held before, not after, a new constitution is written in Belarus.

Asked for her reaction about Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s comments that new elections could take place after the constitution is amended, Tsikhanouskaya said the opposite should happen.

“We understand that a new constitution has to be written, but only after new elections, not now,” she said during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg held at the Norwegian ambassador’s residence in Vilnius.