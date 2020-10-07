Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya wanted by Russia: interior ministry database

FILE PHOTO: Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya reacts as she speaks to the media at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is listed as wanted by Russia in connection with a crime, according to a database of Russia’s interior ministry.

It was unclear when Tsikhanouskaya’s name was added to the database, but Russian media outlets first reported it on Wednesday.

Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighbouring Lithuania shortly after a disputed Aug. 9 election and has since met with European political leaders and called for President Alexander Lukashenko to leave power.