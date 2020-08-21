Belarusian politician Tsikhanouskaya says she won't run for presidency if new elections held: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she will not run for the presidency if Belarus holds new elections, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Friday.

“I’m not planning to run myself,” Tsikhanouskaya said, when asked if she or her husband, a well known video blogger who was jailed in May, will run for the presidency if new elections are held, according to TASS.

Earlier this week, Tsikhanouskaya said she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal mechanism to ensure that a new fair presidential election could be held.