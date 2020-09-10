Ukraine asks EU to keep pressuring Russia on Minsk agreement

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Pool

MADRID (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government expects the European Union to maintain pressure on Russia to comply with the Minsk agreement, which is designed to bring peace to eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday in Madrid.

“We are convinced that today Russia holds the key for peace in Ukraine,” he said during a press conference with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya, in comments made through an interpreter.

He added that a meeting would be held between representatives of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine in the coming days.