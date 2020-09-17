Belarus opposition leader to address top UN rights body on Friday

GENEVA (Reuters) - Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will address the U.N. Human Rights Council by video on Friday during its urgent debate to consider a resolution brought by the European Union (EU), a statement said.

Tsikhanouskaya fled her homeland for Lithuania amid a police crackdown in Belarus following the Aug. 9 presidential election, which official results said incumbent Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide.

The European Union has called for close monitoring of the situation in Belarus by the U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet, following what the bloc calls a “fraudulent election”, according to its draft resolution due to be considered at the U.N. forum in Geneva on Friday.