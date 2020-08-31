World News
August 31, 2020 / 7:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Belarus opposition leader to address UN Security Council: spokesman

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (C) meets with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun (not pictured) in Vilnius, Lithuania August 24, 2020. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Headquarters/Handout via REUTERS

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will address the United Nations Security Council on Friday, her spokesman said in a statement.

She will speak by a video link at the invitation of Estonia, which is currently is a non-permanent member of the body, a member of her team told Reuters.

Tsikhanouskaya was a presidential candidate in the Aug. 9 elections in Belarus which her supporters say she won. She fled to Lithuania after the election which President Alexander Lukashenko declared he had won a by a wide margin, sparking large protests in Belarus.

Reporting By Andrius Sytas; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below