No. 2 U.S. diplomat to discuss Belarus in talks in Russia on Tuesday: envoy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to Moscow on Tuesday and hold talks with senior Russian officials about the crisis in Belarus, arms control and North Korea, U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said.

The envoy said on Monday Washington was deeply concerned by what he said was a seriously flawed Aug. 9 presidential election in Belarus, a close ally of Russia, and by the police crackdown and rights abuses that followed.