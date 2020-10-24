Belarus president Lukashenko speaks by phone to Pompeo: media

Slideshow ( 4 images )

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, who is facing an opposition threat of a national strike, spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, state media reported.

No details of the call were immediately available, the Belta news agency said.

Lukashenko, who is holding on to power despite major protests in recent weeks calling for him to resign, is facing the prospect of a national strike that could begin on Monday following an ultimatum set by opposition leaders.

Lukashenko has shown no sign he will heed the ultimatum and step down. Protests against his 26-year rule began following an Aug. 9 election victory his opponents say was rigged.

Washington has imposed sanctions on Belarus officials following violent crackdowns at demonstrations in Minsk and across the country.

Protesters shouting slogans and waving red-and-white opposition flags marched through the streets of Minsk on Saturday, footage taken by local media showed.