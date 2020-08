FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers his annual address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly in Minsk, Belarus August 4, 2020. Maxim Guchek/BelTA via REUTERS

MINSK (Reuters) - President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Belarus had detained a number of people who possessed U.S. passports and were married to U.S. women ahead of its Aug. 9 presidential elections, the Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko provided no further details of the detainees and it was not clear who he was referring to.

The U.S. embassy did not immediately reply to a request for comment.