Armed people enter Belarusian offices of Russian internet firm Yandex

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex (YNDX.O) said on Thursday that armed individuals had entered its offices in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

The company said it was trying to get more information about the incident and that the armed individuals had barred employees inside from leaving the building.

Security forces have clashed with protesters in Minsk and other Belarusian cities in recent days after a contested presidential election victory by Alexander Lukashenko, the incumbent.