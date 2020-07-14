Belarusian presidential challenger not registered for vote, election commission says

FILE PHOTO: Viktor Babariko, who resigned as head of Belgazprombank to launch his bid for the Belarusian presidency, attends a news conference in Minsk, Belarus June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MINSK (Reuters) - The Belarusian election commission on Tuesday declined to register opposition businessman Viktor Babariko as a candidate for the country’s Aug. 9 presidential election, clearing the way for incumbent Alexander Lukashenko to remain in power.

Babariko, who is widely seen as Lukashenko’s main challenger in the election, was detained in June after being accused of crimes including taking $430 million out of the country in money-laundering schemes.