FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia February 7, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed his government on Wednesday, the Belta news agency reported.

No further details were immediately available.

A presidential election is scheduled to be held on Aug. 9, with the incumbent Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, widely expected to win a sixth term in office.