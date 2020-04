Belarus due to receive $500-900 million from IMF

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus Finance Minister Maxim Yermolovich said on Thursday Minsk is due to receive emergency funding of $500-900 million from the International Monetary Fund this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Belarus plans to cut budget spending, the minister said.

Yermolovich told reporters that Belarus still plans to issue Eurobonds and bonds on the Russian markets in the future after Minsk postponed a Eurobonds issue in March.