Belarus seeking to resume IMF talks on new loan in 2020: minister

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus is seeking to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund about a new loan in 2020 that were suspended in 2017, Belarussian Finance Minister Maxim Yermolovich told Reuters on Saturday.

Minsk has sought a $3.5-billion lending program but has halted discussions as the ex-Soviet nation objected to a faster pace of reforming the administration of its state sector.

(This version corrects to show Yermolovich is finance minister.)