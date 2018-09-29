FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2018 / 8:43 AM / in an hour

Belarus seeking to resume IMF talks on new loan in 2020: minister

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus is seeking to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund about a new loan in 2020 that were suspended in 2017, Belarussian Finance Minister Maxim Yermolovich told Reuters on Saturday.

Minsk has sought a $3.5-billion lending program but has halted discussions as the ex-Soviet nation objected to a faster pace of reforming the administration of its state sector.

(This version corrects to show Yermolovich is finance minister.)

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, writing by Denis Pinchuk

