Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during "Big Talk" news conference in Minsk, Belarus March 1, 2019. Nikolay Petrov/BelTA/Pool via REUTERS

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the country’s presidential elections would be held in 2020 as planned.

Speaking at his state-of-the-nation address, Lukashenko said parliamentary elections would be held later this year.