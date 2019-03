Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during "Big Talk" news conference in Minsk, Belarus March 1, 2019. Nikolay Petrov/BelTA/Pool via REUTERS

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko told reporters on Friday he was likely to run for re-election.

His presidential term ends in 2020, and he said he would decide on the date of the next election in the next couple of months.